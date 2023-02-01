CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sisters Network, the largest and only nationally Black run breast cancer survivor group, is getting started in the Lowcountry in February.

A new chapter in Charleston will help with patient support, community education and lobbying for more resources for breast cancer patients and survivors.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to bring an affiliate chapter of Sisters Network Inc. to the Charleston, South Carolina community,” said Nina Mitchell, the President of Sisters Network Inc. Charleston, SC Affiliate chapter. “Breast cancer in Black women needs to be addressed in Charleston. We have plans to educate, support and fight for our community of Black breast cancer survivors and thrivers and those who are newly diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The chapter’s first event is an oyster roast on February 11 in North Charleston. The link to register is here.

Other meetings will be held in local libraries while the group gets more boots on the ground to work in Charleston.

Despite being in her first few weeks as the chapter’s leader, Mitchell has a list of priorities to help those impacted by the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, Black women are 42 percent more likely to die from breast cancer. Mitchell wants to lower than number.

“Just having the education and having the insurance to be able to pay for our treatments and get to our doctors appointments and things of that nature. Clinical trials are important. We need to start clinical trials for African American women, get tested for the BRAC gene and things to that nature as well,” said Mitchell.

A message of positivity is also top of mind as Mitchell and her staff work on those objectives.

“We need to be as positive as we can about the disease. I know that’s easier said than done. We all have our times where we are just sad and crying and depressed about this disease. But, if we get on top of it,” said Mitchell. “If we can have a positive attitude, get up, get dressed, put on your makeup, put on a new wig. Do whatever you need to do to feel good about yourself. Just be positive and try to keep going and do the best that you can.”