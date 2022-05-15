MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Who doesn’t love a warm chocolate chip cookie? In honor of National Chocolate Chip Day, News 2 has gathered the top five spots for chocolate chip cookies in Charleston.

To qualify, the bakery must have at least 50 Yelp reviews and be local to the Lowcountry.

#5 Millers All Day

Millers Ally Day offers a Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie in their bakery. A restaurant on most visitors’ lists, the hot spot often has a wait in the mornings. But fear not! Head to the front coffee station and place your to-go order of bakery and coffee items.

#4 King Street Cookies

King Street Cookies offers a broad range of chocolate chip cookies. Beyond the typical chocolate chip cookie, they feature peanut butter chocolate chip, choco choco chunk, chocolate chip pecan, and chocolate chip cookie with a chocolate bottom. They have a location right on King Street and another in Mount Pleasant.

#3 Annie O Love’s Café of Sweet Abundance

Annie O Love’s Café of Sweet Abundance is a vegan and gluten-free cookie café in West Ashley. Owner, Annie O has become known as the ‘cookie dealer’ after she began selling cookies out of the back of her van at farmers’ markets. Today, the cookie café can be spotted weekly at the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square. The bakery is available for delivery on Uber Eats and offers a rotating menu of specialty cookies. The ‘Life Changing Chocolate Chunk Cookie’ is always available.

#2 The Harbinger Café and Bakery

Located on upper King Street, Harbinger was opened by two friends in 2017. Menu items are named after the friendship between the two. Their chocolate chip cookie, known as the ‘Best Friend’ has a tripe chocolate filling and crunchy outside. In 2019, they opened their sister café, Harken on Queen Street.

#1 Sugar Bakeshop

Sugar Bakery on Cannon Street downtown makes its desserts in small batches from scratch. Cookies and cupcakes are available every day in the shop, but heads up! They do tend to sell out early. Their cookies tend to be crispier on the outside yet soft on the inside.