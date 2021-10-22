National Drug Take Back Day: Lowcountry locations

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple Lowcountry agencies are participating in National Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, October 23.

The event gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of prescription medications that are expired or no longer needed.

The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that “9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.” Most of the drugs, according to the survey, were taken from the medicine cabinets of family and friends.

Participating locations around the Lowcountry include:

ISLE OF PALMS POLICE
ISLE OF PALMS PD		Map
MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.
WALMART		Map
MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.
TIDEWATER PHARMACY		Map
MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.
WAL-MART
WANDO CROSSING		Map
JOINT BASE CHARLESTON (AFOSI DET 310)
BASE EXCHANGE (BX)
MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE		Map
JOINT BASE CHARLESTON (AFOSI DET 310)
NAVAL EXCHANGE (NEX)
MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE		Map
GOOSE CREEK POLICE DEPARTMENT
GOOSE CREEK POLICE DEPARTMENT		Map
CHARLESTON COUNTY SO
VINCENT DRUG STORE		Map
SANTEE COOPER/SC PUBLIC SVC AUTHORITY
SANTEE COOPER		Map
BERKELEY COUNTY SO
BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE		Map
MONCKS CORNER PD
DELTA PHARMACY		Map
MONCKS CORNER PD
BERKELEY HOME PHARMACY		Map

Click here for other participating locations.

