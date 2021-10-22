National Drug Take Back Day: Lowcountry locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple Lowcountry agencies are participating in National Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, October 23.
The event gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of prescription medications that are expired or no longer needed.
The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that “9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.” Most of the drugs, according to the survey, were taken from the medicine cabinets of family and friends.
Participating locations around the Lowcountry include:
|ISLE OF PALMS POLICE
ISLE OF PALMS PD
|Map
|MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.
WALMART
|Map
|MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.
TIDEWATER PHARMACY
|Map
|MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.
WAL-MART
WANDO CROSSING
|Map
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON (AFOSI DET 310)
BASE EXCHANGE (BX)
MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE
|Map
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON (AFOSI DET 310)
NAVAL EXCHANGE (NEX)
MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE
|Map
|GOOSE CREEK POLICE DEPARTMENT
GOOSE CREEK POLICE DEPARTMENT
|Map
|CHARLESTON COUNTY SO
VINCENT DRUG STORE
|Map
|SANTEE COOPER/SC PUBLIC SVC AUTHORITY
SANTEE COOPER
|Map
|BERKELEY COUNTY SO
BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
|Map
|MONCKS CORNER PD
DELTA PHARMACY
|Map
|MONCKS CORNER PD
BERKELEY HOME PHARMACY
|Map
Click here for other participating locations.