National Drug Take Back Day: Lowcountry locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple Lowcountry agencies are participating in National Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, October 23.

The event gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of prescription medications that are expired or no longer needed.

The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that “9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.” Most of the drugs, according to the survey, were taken from the medicine cabinets of family and friends.

Participating locations around the Lowcountry include:

ISLE OF PALMS POLICE

ISLE OF PALMS PD Map MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.

WALMART Map MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.

TIDEWATER PHARMACY Map MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT.

WAL-MART

WANDO CROSSING Map JOINT BASE CHARLESTON (AFOSI DET 310)

BASE EXCHANGE (BX)

MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE Map JOINT BASE CHARLESTON (AFOSI DET 310)

NAVAL EXCHANGE (NEX)

MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE Map GOOSE CREEK POLICE DEPARTMENT

GOOSE CREEK POLICE DEPARTMENT Map CHARLESTON COUNTY SO

VINCENT DRUG STORE Map SANTEE COOPER/SC PUBLIC SVC AUTHORITY

SANTEE COOPER Map BERKELEY COUNTY SO

BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Map MONCKS CORNER PD

DELTA PHARMACY Map MONCKS CORNER PD

BERKELEY HOME PHARMACY Map

Click here for other participating locations.