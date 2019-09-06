National Guard monitoring Pawleys Island in Hurricane Dorian’s wake

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Many areas of Georgetown County saw damage as Hurricane Dorian swept through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

The roadway along Springs Avenue on Pawleys Island is still covered by sand and water. It could be this way for some time.

South Carolina National Guard vehicles were on site already Friday morning along with the Department of Transportation.

Most of the damage is on Springs Avenue and the roads that surround it. The entire southbound section of the island is being handled by National guardsmen at this time.

Homeowners are able to walk down to check on their houses and the rest of the island is open.

Pawley’s Island Police Chief Michael Fanning said Dorian was similar to Hurricane Michael, only with perhaps less water on some area roads.

“The storm surge on the south end of the Island along Springs Avenue was more significant. We did not have great dunes structure to begin with after all those last couple of years of hurricanes and all those dunes were breached,” he said. “We have probably 2-3 feet of sand. So, we are not allowing anybody to drive there right now.”

Fanning said they’re hoping to have the roads back open over the next few days once the can get that sand out of the way.