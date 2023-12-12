CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Historic Charleston Foundation is planning to close and sell the Nathaniel Russell House, a popular historic home and museum in Downtown Charleston dating back to the 1800s.

The Historic Charleston Foundation said the decision “was not an easy one,” but one “the Foundation was called to make.”

The Nathaniel Russell House is a designated national historic landmark and was acquired by the Historic Charleston Foundation in 1955. Nathaniel Russell, his wife, and two daughters moved into the townhouse on Meeting Street in 1808. Russell was a merchant and slave trader who settled in Charleston in 1765 when the city was a busy seaport.

The Russell home was regarded as one of Charleston’s finest in its era, and leaders with the Historic Charleston Foundation said they bought it almost 70 years ago to protect it from being subdivided. The Foundation also helped restore and preserve the home to keep its original appearance from the 1800s.

Foundation leaders said now that they have fulfilled that goal, selling the home will allow them to continue their work in the future.

“Our Mission and Strategic Plan call on us to focus on the future of the Foundation’s work on the many advocacy and preservation-related issues facing the Charleston region, ensuring the city remains resilient and new development honors our city’s rich history and culture.“ – Anne H. Blessing, Chair of the Historic Charleston Foundation

Historic Charleston Foundation leaders said the decision to sell the house will also reduce their tourism footprint in the area and protect the home from wear and tear that comes with tours. The Foundation listed more details on its website about the decision and detailed its renewed push for advocacy and preservation.

“We are turning our attention to other houses and neighborhoods that need us, including dealing with unprecedented development pressure, affordable housing, climate resilience, and many other issues facing the Charleston region,” the website reads.

At this time, leaders with the Foundation said there is not a buyer, listing, or asking price. They said their goal is to find an owner who will ensure the future preservation of the home.

“In the coming months, while the Museum remains open, the Foundation will work diligently to transition the property to a buyer that protects and amplifies the building’s rich, unique and culturally significant history.” – Anne H. Blessing, Chair of the Historic Charleston Foundation

The Foundation also clarified they are not selling due to financial issues. In 2022, the Historic Charleston Foundation brought in a net income of $990,455. For the year, the nonprofit’s total revenue was $6,231,132 and total expenses were $5,240,677.

As for the timeline, Foundation leaders believe it could take a year or longer to sell the home. The museum will remain open during that time.