National Hurricane Center offering virtual lesson on hurricanes for South Carolina students

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center is offering virtual lessons for students.

The webinars, which are focused on hurricanes, are targeted to 4th, 5th, and 6th graders who are living in areas vulnerable to these storms.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center say the virtual lessons will focus on the job of a meteorologist, the weather hazards that come with hurricanes, and how meteorologists get you the weather information you need before a storm arrives.

Registration for the webinars is required. The National Hurricane Center said they can only accommodate 500 participants for each session.

South Carolina residents will have the option to register and attend two webinars, one on April 28th and the other on April 30th at 11:00 a.m.

Register for April 28 webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2547014693983525389

Register for April 30 webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8465455988371570957