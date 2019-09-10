National Labor Relations Board says Boeing’s flight line employees cannot join union

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flight line workers at Boeing’s North Charleston plant cannot join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ petition to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board handed down that ruling on Monday.

It comes after the workers voted to join the union after other employees decided not to join IAM.

Boeing released a statement about Monday’s decision:

“We are pleased that the Board agreed that the IAM’s attempt to isolate our flight line teammates from the rest of the site is prohibited by federal law.” Brad Zaback, 787 program vice president

Zaback went on to say, “With the clarity that today’s NLRB decision brings, we will go forward as one Boeing South Carolina team to work with our teammates directly, to meet tomorrow’s challenges, and continue the site’s great work to build the world’s most advanced airplanes.”

The IAM responded by saying they will keep trying to unionize employees at Boeing South Carolina and called the NLRB’s decision “irresponsible and reckless.”