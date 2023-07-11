MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry will host a block party for National Night Out in August.

National Night Out is an annual community event held by law enforcement agencies nationwide to enhance police-community partnerships.

The event will feature food, jump castles, police department swag, live music, and more.

National Night Out has been celebrated in 16,000 communities nationwide, according to National Night Out.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park

North Charleston Police Department

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Park

*This list will be updated as departments release event details*