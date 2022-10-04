CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From quesadillas to gorditas, the Lowcountry is filled with unique spots to grab some tacos. With popular locations across the tri-county area, here are some of the best places around that will satisfy your taco craving.

El PinchoTaco – 616-B Meeting Street, Downtown Charleston

El PinchoTaco tops the list with an average four out of five-star rating. The spot prides itself as Charleston’s “only authentic” Mexican restaurant. El PinchoTaco has pinchoquesadillas, gorditas, Mexican street tacos, tortas, cocktails and satisfying Micheladas.

El Molino Supermarket – 1610 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard, Suite 301, West Ashley

Another great spot to grab some loaded tacos is the El Molino Supermarket, rated at four and a half out of five stars. The location is praised by numerous patrons on Yelp; one person said El Molino Supermarket is the place to go for some really good authentic street tacos. For National Taco Day, El Molino is selling taco boxes for $29.99.

Taco Boy – Summerville, Downtown, and Folly Beach

Spanning three locations, Taco Boy is rated an average of four out of five stars. The popular Taco Boy serves dishes full of flavor, made only with the freshest ingredients. Founded on Folly Beach, the local chain brings Mexican-inspired flavors to Lowcountry palettes. Best sure to try their festive drinks too!

Rebel Taqueria – 1809 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston

Rebel Taqueria is another lively spot to grab a variety of delicious tacos. Popular choices include the carne asada taco, chicken taco, queso burger, and the Rebel Wings. Patrons on Yelp have said the location has great tacos and awesome drinks. One person said, “this place makes some gosh-darned delicious tacos.” Try out this hidden gem located just outside the Park Circle area!

MESU – 570 King Street, Downtown Charleston

With an average four and a half out of five-star rating, MESU infuse Mexican tastes with sushi-inspired favorites. Located on upper King Street, MESU features an artistic vibe. With a full bar filled with satisfying cocktails, tequila, and sake, the lively spot is great for a night out on King Street and for foodies looking for a unique and energetic experience.

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina carries an average Yelp rating of four out of five stars. With locations in West Ashley, Sullivan’s Island, and Park West, visitors of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina are sure to experience a chill atmosphere and will get to enjoy a mix of Baja flavors from delicious tacos and thirst-quenching margaritas. Mex 1 is known for its long list of house-infused tequila, rum, and mezcal selections. All of the food at the location is sourced locally with everything made in-house, giving patrons a fresh taste every visit.

