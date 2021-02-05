National Wear Red Day, in honor of cardiovascular disease in women

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Heart Association will proclaim February 5th as National Wear Red Day.

The day brings awareness to the number one killer of women, cardiovascular disease.

As a “Go Red Ambassador” News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will be joined by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, volunteers, survivors, and our local “Life Is Why” sponsors, MUSC, and Inter-Tech group for a virtual event.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on via Zoom.

W wear red as a reminder that 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association’s (AHA), “Go Red for Women Movement” supports longer and healthier lives for women.

Cardiovascular disease takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

According to the AHA, nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes.

Women are encouraged to learn your family health history, know your five key personal health numbers, and make healthier behavior changes like moving more, eating smart and managing your blood pressure.

Join News 2 and many others by wearing red and posting a photo of you in your red and tag the AHA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can also help by giving a donation on the organization’s website.