National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado damage near Sampit

Storm damage in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

GEORGETOWN CO, SC – The National Weather Service storm survey crews found EF1 damage near Sampit.



The weather service doesn’t have specifics on winds and track but they are doing surveys now. Count on us for updates as we learn more.

The NWS says there were two tornado paths near the Wallace area of Marlboro County. According to News13 meteorologists, the NWS didn’t issue a tornado warning for this area.

Also in Marlboro County, the NWS reports damage near Old Wire Road and Step Road in the Wallace area.

“Trees down and mobile home flipped over in Wallace,” the NWS says. “Two swaths of damage reported – one near SC-177 and the other opposite side of Wallace School.”

The NWS further reports “multiple homes damaged on Hwy 177 and Grantsmille Rd” in the Wallace area.

The NWS reports “minor damage to several mobile homes at the Marlowe Mobile Home Park” near Society Hill Road and Round Road in Darlington County.

Storms killed at least 30 people in the U.S. Southeast, piling fresh misery atop a pandemic, spread across the eastern United States on Monday, leaving more than 1 million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.

Nine died in South Carolina, Gov. Gov. Henry McMaster said, and eight were killed in Georgia.