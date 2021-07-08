National Weather Service confirms small tornado impacted Edisto Island early Thursday morning

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a small tornado affected Edisto Island early Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa moved across the area.

Numerous tornado warnings were issued throughout the early morning hours as bands of heavy rain, gusty winds and severe storms lashed the Lowcountry.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said they will release more information about the tornado, including the strength once they complete their survey and investigation into the weather event.

Tropical Storm Elsa began impacting the area late Wednesday evening and lasted through early Thursday before clearing out just before 8:00 a.m.

Tropical Storm Elsa damage at Edisto Beach State Park Campground courtesy Gene Kennerly

Photo: Mike Williams – tree damage on Edisto Island in front of Flowers Seafood Co.

