CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service has issued a countywide Fire Weather Watch for six Lowcountry counties.

Officials say the public should postpone outdoor burning citing the increased potential for fires to spread rapidly due to low relative humidity and gusty winds.

The watch includes the following counties:

Charleston County

Colleton County

Georgetown County

Dorchester County

Berkeley County

Williamsburg County

The watch will be in effect Saturday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.