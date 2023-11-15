CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Snow isn’t too common in the Lowcountry, but it can happen from time to time. The National Weather Service recently announced a change to the way they issue local warnings for winter weather.

National Weather Service meteorologists are adopting a new threshold for winter storm warnings throughout southern portions of South Carolina and southeastern Georgia after reassessing the criteria needed for issuing watches and warnings.

Previously, winter storm warnings were issued when forecasts called for two inches of snow or sleet in a 12-hour period, or three inches in a 24-hour period. But now, if models indicate the chance for two inches of snow or sleet within a 48-hour period, they will issue a winter storm warning.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service Charleston

Forecasters say the update is important for situations like the snowfall seen across the Charleston area in January 2018, when 5.3 inches of snow was recorded at the National Weather Service office in North Charleston. The entire Lowcountry saw well over two inches during the winter storm.

Although a significant snowstorm like that has not happened in the last five years, you can always count on Storm Team 2 for the most updated forecast throughout the winter season.