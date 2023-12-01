CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– If you were shocked this year when purchasing your Christmas tree, you’re not alone. Low supply and high demand are driving prices up nationwide and right here in the Lowcountry.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the supply of farm-grown Christmas trees is low this year, and Christmas tree farmers here in the Lowcountry said they’re seeing the impacts.

“At our farm six years ago, we would ship six to seven tractor-trailer loads a day wholesale, and now we don’t do any. None, we don’t have the trees,” said Garrett Clawson, the owner of Clawson Christmas Tree.

The trees take 7 to 15 years to grow based on their size. Factors like global warming and forest fires have diminished the nationwide supply, and farm closures have added to the problem here at home.

“There’s a shortage nationwide this year. It’s getting leveled out again, but in the Charleston tri-county, there are over 4000 trees that aren’t here because of two farms closing down,” said Robert Zdenk, the owner of The Mistletoe Christmas Tree lot.

Even with the higher prices, many shoppers say getting a real Christmas tree is still worth it to keep the holiday tradition alive.

“It’s a symbol of hope. It gives us hope and joy, and it helps us get into the new year,” said Kayla Hun, a shopper.