Nationwide shortage of flowers affecting Lowcountry florists ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mother’s Day Weekend brings blooming business to florist companies, but some here in the Lowcountry are looking for new ways to suit their customers needs while dealing with a flower shortage.

Raleigh Beasley manages Creech’s Florist in North Charleston. He says since Easter, his company has been low on flowers due to a nationwide staffing shortage in the farming and greenhouse industries.

“The 130 boxes that we got, we were really short about 15 of what we have pre-ordered which is not as manageable,” Beasley says.

Fewer flowers harvested, means less supply of flowers customers want.

“The standards like daisies, carnations and roses are the things you never would have thought to have trouble getting,” he says.

Beasley says he planned Mother’s Day arrangements a month ahead of time to prepare for a shortage amid high demand.

“We started seeing an increase of pricing and a decrease in availability so since Easter, we have had trouble getting the staples,” he says.

Despite the difficulties, Beasley says that he has gained valuable insights for the future.

“This is going to make us stronger and it is going to feel better when we see a full list of flowers and we can look back and say hey, we made it through the shortage of 2021, we can do this,” Beasley says.

Owners say they plan on using this setback of shortages to plan for months ahead for other holidays.