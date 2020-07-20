Navy hosting virtual Palmetto Cybersecurity Summer Camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic announced on Monday that the 8th annual Palmetto Cybersecurity Summer Camp, held July 20-24, will take a virtual format in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The camp, put on in partnership with local school districts and Trident Technical College, is “geared at engaging students early and providing awareness into the various career opportunities focused on cybersecurity and engineering.”

It gives students the opportunity to participate in 13 different courses, ranging from virtual robotic programming, to building a gaming PC, to video storytelling. Traditionally, around 150 Lowcountry students participate.

The virtual format will allow students from all over the country, as opposed to just those from Charleston, to participate. NIWC says that “over 300 students from 15 different states have signed up to attend.”

NIWC Atlantic STEM Outreach Coordinator, Tonya Hamaan, says despite the unusual circumstances, “we feel it is important to continue providing students a venue where they can meet, learn, and have fun with other students that have similar interests. This camp will engage and inspire our future workforce.”

Click here for more info, including a full course list.