NBA champion, Charleston native celebrated at Porter-Gaud School ceremony

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday was Khris Middleton Day at Porter-Gaud School where the Olympic gold medalist and Milwaukee Bucks’ star paid a special visit to his alma mater where he was honored for the special occasion.

Middleton is a native of Charleston and was a student at Porter-Gaud School where he played basketball for the school’s team, the Cyclones. He was being honored for winning the 2021 NBA Finals and an Olympic gold medal this summer.

“You have to stay motivated, you have to believe in yourself,” Middleton says in a speech. “Never ever let anybody tell you you can’t do something that you dream, you can do anything you set your mind to.”

North Charleston Mayor Keith Sumney also attended the ceremony along with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

“I can remember Khris as a young kid playing in Northwoods and watching him come through our rec program, he was a great kid to work with,” says Sumney.

Middleton finished his 9th NBA season with his first championship, winning over the Phoenix Suns, and still took time to come back to his hometown to give a special speech to current Porter-Gaud students.

“It’s been an amazing ride and an amazing year and it’s all because of you guys, your support, your energy, your positivity,” Middleton says. “I just want to instill the same thing back to y’all, I want y’all to see that whatever you guys want to do you can do it, you just got to put the work in, be passionate,” he adds.

Middleton grew up in the North Charleston area, playing basketball and baseball with the North Charleston Recreation Department.

“The love, the passion for the game, it all started in North Charleston.”

North Charleston officials and supporters wish for continued success for Middleton.