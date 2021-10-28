NBC’s ‘Dateline’ to speak with Satterfield family, reveal new information in Stephen Smith case

The Satterfield family speaks out to ‘Dateline’ this Friday.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members of Gloria Satterfield, a housekeeper for the Murdaugh’s who died after a fall at the family’s property, will speak with NBC News’ Craig Melvin on Friday.

Satterfield’s brother and sister will speak out for the first time about her death Friday on a special episode of Dateline.

Murdaugh was recently indicted for allegedly misappropriating insurance money meant for Gloria’s family.

“It ain’t about the money,” said Satterfield’s brother, Eric Harriott, Jr. “It’s not,” echoed his sister, Ginger. “It’s like she was a nobody, as much as she’s done for him,” said Harriott.

The special episode of Dateline will go beyond the headlines in the Murdaugh family saga and will feature in-depth reporting on the murders of Alex’s wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

Melvin will also speak with Curtis “Eddie” Smith, the man accused of shooting Alex in September in an insurance scheme.

Additionally, the episode will reveal new details in the death of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in 2015 after an alleged hit and run. Stephen’s mother and his twin sister speak out to Melvin for the first time on network TV after police recently announced they would look into his death again in the wake of the murders of Maggie and Paul.

The episode will air Friday at 9:00 p.m. on News 2