NCFD conducting a firefighter testing process in 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is conducting firefighter testing in January.
No prior experience is required.
NCFD says the testing process includes a reading comprehension test, job related physically ability test and interview.
The testing process will be conducted January 12 – 15, 2021.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- at least 18 years old
- high school diploma or G.E.D.
- valid driver’s license
- pass a background check
- pass a drug screening
- pass a medical physical
Applications will be accepted through December 31, 2021.
Visit www.northcharleston.org to complete an application and find out more.