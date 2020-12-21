NCFD conducting a firefighter testing process in 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is conducting firefighter testing in January.

No prior experience is required.

NCFD says the testing process includes a reading comprehension test, job related physically ability test and interview.

The testing process will be conducted January 12 – 15, 2021.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • at least 18 years old
  • high school diploma or G.E.D.
  • valid driver’s license
  • pass a background check
  • pass a drug screening
  • pass a medical physical

Applications will be accepted through December 31, 2021.

Visit www.northcharleston.org to complete an application and find out more.

