Crews investigating cause of early morning structure fire in North Charleston

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in North Charleston.

According to dispatch, crews responded to a structure fire on the 3100 block of Meeting St. in North Charleston at 4:47 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries reported from the fire. Chief says that the building was for sale and a complete loss due to the damages caused by the fire.

A power line was also damaged due to the flames and Dominion Energy has since removed the line.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.

Damages due to Meeting St. house fire

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES