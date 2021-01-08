Crews investigating cause of early morning structure fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in North Charleston.

According to dispatch, crews responded to a structure fire on the 3100 block of Meeting St. in North Charleston at 4:47 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries reported from the fire. Chief says that the building was for sale and a complete loss due to the damages caused by the fire.

A power line was also damaged due to the flames and Dominion Energy has since removed the line.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.