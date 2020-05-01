NCFD investigating fire that damaged vacant building in North Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a vacant building on Scott Street Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said a 911 caller reported a massive fire that could be seen from his home just before 10:30 p.m. and said it appeared to be an old building on fire.

Fire crews from the North Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire Department responded to the call along with the Charleston County Rescue Squad.

Julazadeh said crews reported seeing a heavy fire at a large vacant commercial building when they arrived.

Crews were not able to go inside the building to fight the fire because of conditions inside, but used ladder trucks and hose lines to help get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES