NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire along Rivers Avenue Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 5600 block of Rivers Avenue around 4:30 a.m., according to the North Charleston Fire Department.

NCFD said crews found heavy smoke venting from a building and a fire coming from a nearby dumpster.

Crews extinguished the fire and the building was clear of any occupants.

NCFD was assisted by St. Andrews Fire, Charleston Fire, and the Charleston Air Force Base Fire Department.

There were no injuries. A fire investigation is underway.