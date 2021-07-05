No injuries reported after early morning structure fire in North Charleston, crews remain on scene to investigate the cause

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a reported structure fire that has caused part of Montague Ave. to be closed to traffic.

According to dispatch, the call for the structure fire came in Monday morning at 5:34 a.m. on the 1000 block of Montague Ave.

North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, and St. Andrews Fire Department responded to the call, as well as, the North Charleston Police Department.

First arriving crews reported a commercial structure fire with heavy fire coming from the back of The Bearded Ax. Firefighters forced entry into the business and started extinguishing the fire.

Other firefighters protected buildings attached to the burning structure in the area and the fire was contained to one store.

Crews remain on the scene to conduct salvage and overhaul in the business. An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire will be conducted.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the structure fire.