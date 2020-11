NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire off of Ashley Phosphate Rd. near Beret St.

Officials say the building is a mobile home used a car dealership office. There is significant damage, but the fire remains under investigation to determine the cause and if it is a total loss.

Officials report no injuries due to the fire.

Crews remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

