NCFD responding to Tuesday evening apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) are responding to an apartment fire at the Atlantic Palms off of Highway 78.

NCFD Tweeted about the incident just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

fire crews responding to Atlantic Palms off Hwy 78 for apartment fire. AVOID AREA #chsnews #chstrfc — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) October 20, 2020

People are asked to avoid the area.

We have crews en route to the scene. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

