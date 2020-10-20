NCFD responding to Tuesday evening apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) are responding to an apartment fire at the Atlantic Palms off of Highway 78.
NCFD Tweeted about the incident just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People are asked to avoid the area.
We have crews en route to the scene. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
