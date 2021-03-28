NCHS Principal Henry Darby honored during NAACP Image Awards for his willingness to give back

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby was honored during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The ceremony, which highlighted Darby as an ‘unsung hero’ aired on BET Saturday night.

Darby has been working late nights at Walmart near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston to earn an extra paycheck which he uses to assist low-income students in need.

“My area has a community of poverty. A number of my students are sleeping under bridges and in cars, and I said ‘Woah, I can’t allow that,’ he said in a produced video during Saturday’s award show. “I found myself dipping into my emergency funds. Common sense suggests the next course is to get another job.”

After Darby’s story aired on News 2 in January, TODAY’s Craig Melvin came to the Lowcountry to speak about his willingness to give back.

“We thought, what a cool story to share with the rest of the country,” said Melvin in an interview on News 2 Today. “We decided to come down and share the story of a man who really embodies what a lot of educators have become over the past year in the midst of this pandemic.”

During a special airing of The Today Show, Walmart presented Darby with a $50,000 check to North Charleston High School for his efforts to give back to students who need it the most.

“Every Walmart paycheck does to my students in need, paying their bills, day-to-day assistance. For Walmart to grant North Charleston High School $50,000, I never fathomed that this would happen,” he said.

Governor Henry McMaster also presented Darby with South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto.

Gov. McMaster reflected on Darby’s accomplishments throughout his life and career in education before speaking about his selfless efforts to provide support to those who need it the most.

“Henry Darby is a remarkable man,” said Gov. McMaster. “One of the finest things about him is he’s 100% all ours – born here, educated here, been all around the world teaching what he knows – this is the kind of man that we’re proud of.”

During the recorded segment Saturday night, Darby stated the only thing he asks of his students in return is to “learn to help others.”