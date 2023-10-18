NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a Tuesday night homicide.

An officer responded to a location off Nelson Street in reference to a man who had been shot.

The 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a report.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the victim died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

NCPD detectives are investigating along with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.