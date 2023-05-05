NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a man injured.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers were around Victory Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots around 8:30 p.m.

During a search of the surrounding area, officers found a victim sitting inside a vehicle on Commander Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

They also discovered two apparent bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle.

Officers began performing life-saving measures.

The victim told officers he did not know much, but that he was on Victory Avenue when the shooting happened.

Officers said they found shell casings from a rifle on Victory Ave.

No other details were provided.