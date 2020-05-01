NCPD: 16-year-old in custody connection to shooting, multiagency pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has released more details regarding a Thursday night shooting that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit.

According to NCPD, the suspect is a 16-year-old girl, whose mother is married to the victim, a 33-year-old man. NCPD said that the victim and the suspect’s mother got into an argument, and the victim assaulted the suspects mother outside of their vehicle.

NCPD said that “during the altercation, the victim passed a handgun to the suspect and the suspect entered the vehicle and put the handgun on the floorboard.” The suspect’s mother entered the vehicle as well.

The victim then began damaging the windows of the vehicle with a piece of concrete and threatening to kill the suspect and her mother “with the concrete in his hand.”

The suspect shot the victim with the firearm that he had given to her earlier.

She then fled in the vehicle, and was taken into custody on Remus Street, after a pursuit involving NCPD and Hanahan PD.

The suspect is not being charged for the shooting at this time, according to NCPD. She is, however, being charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren.