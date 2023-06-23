NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting on Florida Avenue earlier this month.

Detectives from the North Charleston Police Department charged Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus with shooting and killing Emmanuel Johnson of Goose Creek on June 4.

Officers responded to Florida Avenue for a report of a male being shot. Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he died a few days later.

“During the investigation, detectives identified Ti’Zaveis Grampus as a suspect and obtained a murder warrant for his arrest,” said NCPD officials.

He was apprehended by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday. Grampus was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.