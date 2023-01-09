NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide.

Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records.

A release provided by NCPD states that on October 26, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road following a reported shooting. Officers located the victim, Kejuan Ford who was then transported to a local hospital. He died due to his injuries a week later.

“Detectives were able to identify Markwon Davone Stanley as a suspect in this case and warrants were issued for his arrest,” NCPD said. Stanley was placed into custody on Sunday when officers were responding to another location for a call for service.

Stanley was also sought for outstanding warrants from an armed robbery on October 22 at a Red Roof Inn, the release also stated.

He’s currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center.