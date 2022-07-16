NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that left several injured at a restaurant and lounge in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Le Crème on Dorchester Road in reference to a shooting.

Officials said three gunshot victims were found at the scene while a fourth went to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

No other details were provided.