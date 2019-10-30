NCPD adds security cameras to the Charleston Farms neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department installed a surveillance camera in the Charleston Farms neighborhood.

Community members asked for a camera to be placed at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Attaway Street.

A camera would later be placed at the intersection in October.

“Charleston Farms is going to take control of the community, this is the first step.” David Crane, Charleston Farms Community President

The cameras all have four lenses with each lens facing a different direction.

Video that is captured by the camera is stored in the cloud for 30 days before overwritten.

Great Security LLC is the company responsible for all maintenance of the cameras.

District 7 Councilman Bob King believes that these cameras are another tool that will help the police department fight crime.

This is only the first phase of the camera deployment process with only 10 out of the planned 30 cameras having been installed.

The North Charleston Police Department determines where to place the cameras based on community input and crime analysis data.