NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Department is mourning its former Police Chief, Eddie Driggers, who passed away.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chief Eddie Driggers,” NCPD posted on Facebook Saturday morning.

Today is a sad day for the City of North Charleston Police Department, law enforcement and the first responder community as a whole. I have had the pleasure of knowing Chief Driggers since an early age as a family friend and then as a valued mentor in his time at North Charleston. I will always cherish the time, friendship and sage advise he shared with me. My thoughts and prayers go out to his sons, Michael and Eddie, as well the rest of the Driggers family. Chief Greg Gomes, North Charleston Police Department

Chief Driggers served as Chief of the North Charleston Police Department from January 2013 to January 2018.

In 2018 he became special assistant to North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

NCPD says that every conversation with him included “Do you know you are loved today?”