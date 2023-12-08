NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Intelligence Led Policing Unit arrested a suspect in relation to a May 6. Homicide that occurred on Terry Drive.

Shawn Smalls, 46, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a knife during a violent crime, said Harve Jacobs with NCPD.

Officers responded to Terry Drive around 2 a.m. on May 6, where they discovered the victim stabbed to death outside a home.

The victim, later identified as Ismail Muhammad, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Smalls is in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.