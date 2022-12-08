NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is gearing up to make the holidays extra special for some local families.

Police officers, community leaders and representatives from local nonprofits dedicated several hours to building 100 bicycles Thursday morning at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

“We’re doing our part to be servicing the community,” said Chief Reggie Burgess of NCPD.

The bikes will be gifted to low-income families, each complete with a helmet, air pump and lock, at North Charleston’s Christmas at City Hall event Saturday.

The event is open to the public and will last from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., featuring bounce houses, giveaways and family-friendly fun.

Several nonprofits, including Every 1 Voice Matters and Going Places, worked together to collect donations for the bicycles.

“I grew up in some of the same areas as some of the kids that are coming out to receive bikes. I know what it feels like to want a bike for Christmas, and be unable to have one,” said Sherrika Myers, founder of Every 1 Voice Matters. “So to be able to provide these bikes to these kids is an honor, and it’s personal to me.”

The nonprofit will also gift 200 toys and over 500 coats at Saturday’s event.