NCPD, Carlos Dunlap Foundation to provide hot meals, free turkeys for families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is partnering with the Carlos Dunlap Foundation to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need next week.

Dunlap, who is a defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, was born in North Charleston and wants to give back to the community for the holiday.

“It’s an opportunity for me to show a small token of appreciation and how grateful I am, being from the Lowcountry and everything they were able to do to help me establish being the person I am today, and an opportunity to give back to the community that fed me,” he said in a video shared by NCPD.

NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess said volunteers will be handing out boxes of turkeys and fixings, along with hot meals at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston on Tuesday, November 24th at 11:00 a.m.

“Either you can take a meal with you, or you can get a meal at the Community Resource Center. It’s all about service,” said Chief Burgess. “Turkey, rice and gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, we’re going to have the fixin’s, so we want you all to come out and get a meal.

The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.