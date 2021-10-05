NCPD: Charges upgraded to murder in July 5th shooting on Upjohn Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities upgraded charges against a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman back in July.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a residence off Upjohn Road for an alleged suicide just after 1:00 a.m. on July 5th.

At the scene, officers found the woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head. But an investigation into the shooting determined the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted as first reported.

“Jamie Ray Harris was eventually located and interviewed by detectives,” police said. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

However, as detectives continued their investigation and uncovered evidence that what happened was murder.

Charges against Harris were upgraded to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was served warrants at the Al Cannon Detention Center.