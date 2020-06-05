NCPD Chief Burgess returns to work after testing negative for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s police chief is back on the job after self-quarantining with his family for possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Officials with the City of North Charleston said Chief Burgess may have been exposed to the coronavirus while attending a funeral late last month.

Chief Burgess on Thursday said he and his family tested negative and said he planned to return to work on Friday.

“We would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers, along with the many acts of kindness shown to us,” he said. “May the LORD bless you all! Stay safe and stay healthy!”