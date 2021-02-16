NCPD Chief Burgess speaks with store managers after Sunday shooting at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess spent much of Tuesday afternoon touring Northwoods Mall and speaking with store managers.

It comes after three people were shot at the mall on St. Valentine’s Day.

Chief Burgess and several civil rights leaders met in the mall’s Food Court, where police say the shooting occurred, before walking from store-to-store meeting with managers and associates as they discussed safety.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Burgess said the North Charleston Police Department and CBL Properties Mall Management are conducting meetings to discuss what happened on Sunday, and will develop an action plan aimed at providing more deterrent effects throughout the mall.





“Our goals are the same and that is to provide a peaceful environment for all to enjoy their shopping experience,” said Chief Burgess. “It is not acceptable to tolerate this type of violence at any level in our community and the police department remains committed to reducing violence in our city.

State Representative JA Moore visited the mall on Monday to speak with business owners. He wanted to show solidarity and support after three people were wounded in that shooting.

Rep. Moore said that he is “committed to passing meaningful laws to prevent future shootings.”

During Tuesday’s walk-through, Chief Burgess said two of the victims in Sunday’s shooting have been released from the hospital and the third is in “good condition.”

