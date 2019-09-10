NCPD collecting bottled water for storm victims in the Bahamas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is kicking off Operation S.W.A.T. on Tuesday – the goal is to send water to hurricane-ravaged areas of the Bahamas.

The project stands for Sending Water to Abaco and Treasure Cay.

Officers are asking for the community to help fill the department’s SWAT truck with bottled water.

Water collection will take place at the following locations this week:

Tuesday, September 10th – Walmart on Dorchester Road from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11th – Lowe’s on Northwoods Blvd., from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 12th – Sam’s Club near the Tanger Outlets from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

They also have a drop off location each day from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Armory Park on Lakawanna Blvd.