NCPD dedicates portion of Rivers Avenue to fallen officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) unveiled Tony Way Road on Rivers Avenue on Thursday.

Patrolman Robert Anthony “Tony” Way was killed in the line of duty on February 18, 1985 off of Rivers Avenue.

“It’s been almost 40 years and the department is still honoring my father and I can’t thank you gentleman enough,” said Justin Way, Patrolman Way’s son.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Way was responding to an alarm at Rose’s Hideaway Bar in North Charleston when he found the suspect and gave chase.

Way rounded a corner where the suspect turned and shot him multiple times. Way returned fire several times and killed the man at the scene.

Way succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital and left behind his wife and son.

“I love my city. I say just like Tony said ‘I love North Charleston,’ He paid the ultimate sacrifice because he loved it,” said NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess.

Burgess, who is from North Charleston, says that Way worked hard to protect the people of the city.

“(Past police officers) are the reason, as well as Tony, why we do the job today,” said Chief Burgess. “I told Justin a long time ago, if I’m here or not, North Charleston Police Department will always be your friend.”

According to North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, Patrolman Way is the only NCPD officer to die in the line of duty in North Charleston’s near 50 year history.

“I don’t think there’s a police officer that I know that goes to work on any day thinking they will have to use their weapon or be shot themselves,” said Mayor Summey. “We need to have the utmost respect for the men and women who serve all of in every entity around this country.”