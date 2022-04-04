NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officers and community members joined a local organization for a walk in the Waylyn neighborhood on Friday to connect with those who live in the area and push for peace.

Rebuilding Communities Around Peace, or R.E.C.A.P., says they are dedicated to improving relations with North Charleston community members.

“What we’re trying to do is show that we really care. That we are listening, and we want to be there for you, and give them an avenue to come to us; to basically say, ‘You have a problem, you can talk to us.,’” said Michael Gaston Jr.

“If we don’t show signs that we’re doing something, then they’ll lose faith with us. So, we have to show something,” he said.

R.E.C.A.P. said the walk was important because they were able to spread awareness on the first day of National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“This month is the prevention of child abuse, and the blue ribbon represents that. And one of the things we want people to know about is, ‘Hey, we need to work together, not only this month but from now on. We need to continue on and on and on.”

Other organizations, like the Charleston Hispanic Association, also walked to build rapport and hear concerns from neighbors.

“There are some Hispanic families living in here and they came running out to talk to us and see what we were doing. And tell us a few of their concerns like, the only thing that I heard was they need some speed bumps in the area because cars fly through the streets here, said Henry Grace, CFO, Charleston Hispanic Association.

NCPD said they spoke with many children during the community walk ahead of spring break.

“A lot of them were excited. Telling us about their grades and getting a little communication about what’s going on with them right now within the school and at home,” said Lt. Tireka Wright with the North Charleston Police Department.

The agency has partnered with R.E.C.A.P. for several communities walks this year and said they have seen great results.

“While we were here, we listened to the radio, there’s nothing, no disturbances going on in this community,” said Lt. Wright. “So, pretty much we try to make sure we get in these areas to make sure that they see that law enforcement and the community are out here saying, ‘Stop. Stop the violence.’”

More community walks are planned during April.