NCPD hosting first youth swim meet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) Cops Athletic Program (CAP) is hosting its first youth swim meet on Saturday, May 29.

The free event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Boys and girls between 10 and 17 are invited to compete in races, all of which will be grouped by ages.

Competitions will include 25 yard freestyle, 50 yard freestyle, and freestyle medley. Medley teams will be assigned based on performance in individual races.

NCPD says that the event is “to inspire, educate, and empower the youth within the community with a positive lifelong educational experience created by positive interactions with law enforcement personnel.”

Participants must be able to swim at least 50 yards in length and six feet in depth. Bathing suits are required.

A Program Release and COVID-19 Waiver must be completed prior to the competition.