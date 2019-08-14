NCPD investigating after fake ICE flyers surface in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston on Wednesday said they have received numerous inquiries about inauthentic flyers from the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, officers were made aware of a flyer seen on Dunlap Street Tuesday evening.

Ash said the flyer was not issued by ICE.

That flyer reads: “The city of N. Charleston has authorized ICE or immigration and customs enforcement to search with out a Warrant in any house hold. so if a ICE officer knock on your door you have no right to say no.”

The North Charleston Police Dept. is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to find out who is responsible for posting or distributing the flyers.

ICE released a statement about the fraudulent flyer which reads: