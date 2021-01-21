NCPD investigating after free food fridge stolen at local thrift store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after someone stole the new “Free Food Fridge.”

The fridge was set up at Recycle Love Thrift Store in North Charleston for anyone who may be hungry or dealing with food insecurity.

People who work there said the fridge was stolen sometime early Wednesday morning.

“My heart weeps for the community because our desire was to have the refrigerator. As well as for the individual who took it, because he felt more of a need to look after him or her self as opposed to looking after his fellow man. We are trying to change that narrative,” said Donna Williams, Founder of Remnant Cares.

Williams says they plan to establish other free food refrigerators and will take donations.