NCPD investigating after locating body of a deceased male Monday morning

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a location off Ladson Road in reference to a missing person around 10:00 a.m.

Officers began searching the immediate area after speaking with the complainant, and located the body of a male subject near an apartment building.

Deputy Chief Deckard said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.