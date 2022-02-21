NCPD investigating deadly weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in North Charleston.

Police were dispatched to the corner of Comstock Avenue and Cosmopolitan Avenue on Saturday afternoon after getting reports of shots fired with someone on the ground.

When police arrived, they found a male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person, later identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Javon Thomas, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police say the shooting remains under investigation.