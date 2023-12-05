NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a medical clinic on Tuesday evening after hearing reports of a victim of a shooting.

The victim stated a vehicle pulled up next to them while they were driving and fired multiple shots when they were turning from Rivers Avenue to Otranto Road.

The victim was not injured by gunshots but was injured from shards of glass from the shooting, according to police.

NCPD is investigating this incident, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.